Rita Awuku Yirenkyiwaa, a Ghanaian female police officer known to be one of the most beautiful women in the service has popped up with new stunning photos.

Rita Awuku, popularly known on social media as Maya, is celebrating her 12 anniversary as a police officer.

To mark the occasion, she released two fabulous photos in her usual super fashion on social media.

In the photos, Maya could be seen dressed in her full police regalia as she posed beside a colourful motorbike.

The first photo had Maya squatting by the motorbike. Sharing the photo, Maya thanked God for protecting in her 12 years in the service.

She said “12yrs in the service has not been an easy journey, thank you Lord for your mercy and protection. We are out there protecting mother Ghana please stay home to protect us too. Happy Anniversary to the worldwide Queen❤️❤️❤️❤️Photography: @chocolate_shotit Makeup: @divinecaseygh @police_ahua.”

Later she shared a second photo standing by the motorbike and holding her rifle.

Source: Yen