Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Papa Owusu Ankomah, has formally presented his Letters of Credence to Queen Elizabeth II.

This was in a short but colourful ceremony at the Buckingham Palace, following his re-appointment by President Nana Akufo-Addo in March 2021.

He was accompanied by his deputy, Madam Rita Tani Iddi, who was also re-appointed and a few family members and loved ones.

The ceremony was to officially signify his assumption of duty in the UK on a second term.

Papa Owusu Ankomah becomes the first person to serve as the High Commissioner to the UK, serving two consecutive terms, having completed his first term in November 2020.

Speaking at the ceremony, he pledged commitment to deliver on his mandate to champion the well-being of Ghanaians in UK and Ireland.




