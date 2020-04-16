The High Commission of the Republic of Ghana to the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland has said the High Commissioner, Papa Owusu-Ankomah, who has tested positive for Covid-19, is in a stable condition.

The High Commission said in a statement that the Commissioner is responding well to treatment and called for prayers for his full recovery.

Meanwhile, the Commission entreated “all to be restrained in their utterances and avoid uninformed speculation about the health status of our High Commissioner.”

“We call on all to observe laid down protocols on the pandemic and to stay safe,” the statement concluded.

READ STATEMENT BELOW: