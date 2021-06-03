President Nana Akufo-Addo has presented letters of credence to 21 appointed envoys and urged them to champion the Government of Ghana’s post-COVID-19 recovery agenda.

At a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo charged the new diplomats to work with the governments at their destination.

He urged them to assist in the fight against the spread of armed conflicts, terrorism, the threats of climate change and the illicit flow of funds from Africa.

He also administered the Oaths of Allegiance, Secrecy and Office to the appointees.

President Akufo-Addo congratulated them on their well-deserved appointments, saying they were carefully chosen for their assignments because of their distinguished careers in their previous endeavors.

Their appointments come at a time where countries in the world are working to return their economies to a state of normalcy, following the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He, therefore, asked the envoys to strengthen ties of cooperation and bond of friendship with their respective countries of accreditation and facilitate foreign investment into the country.

“Ambassadors and High Commissioners, you must familiarise yourselves with the Ghana Care Obaatanpa Programme which is at the core of my second term mandate as it represents our surest way out of the pandemic, and which will thrust Ghana back onto the path of progress and prosperity. Each one of you must help and contribute to the success of this programme by facilitating as much foreign investment, as you can,” he said.

The 21 newly appointed diplomats, which are made up of 15 ambassadors and six High Commissioners include Lieutenant General Obed Boamah Akwa, Ambassador to Egypt, and Charles Owiredu, High Commissioner to South Africa.

The others are former Deputy Director of GBC, Mrs Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, who was in Kenya and has been moved to Turkey and Alhaji Ahmed Ramadan, Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

Others are former Head of Public Relations at the Electoral Commission, Mrs Sylvia Annoh, Ambassador to Denmark, former Local Government Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama, Ambassador to the United States Of America, Papa Owusu-Ankomah, High Commissioner to Britain and Northern Ireland and Michael Ofori-Atta, Ambassador-At-Large among others.

On behalf of his colleagues, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Mr Owusu-Ankomah, assured the President that they will work to help the recovery process of the country from the impact of COVID-19.

“We wish to assure you that as your envoys, we will leverage our rich and diverse backgrounds and experiences to advance partnerships that aid your overall goal of socio-economic transformation for Ghana,” he pledged.