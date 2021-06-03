A man has stunned netizens after he was exposed for stealing what looks like goat meat which he cleverly tied around his body like a bulletproof and tried to escape.

In a viral video, the man, after he was caught, removed his clothes to display the two chunks of meat tied all over his upper body.

Some voices could be heard in the background giving him orders to remove his clothes.

He was ashamed of himself and had no option than to show how he smartly took what doesn’t belong to him.

Watch the video below: