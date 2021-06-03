The Central Regional House of Chiefs has, in a unanimous resolution by the Standing Committee of the House, withdrawn the membership of the Acting President of the Nkusukium Traditional Council, Nana Kwesi Brebo III, from the Regional House of Chiefs.
A letter written by the Registrar of the House said the resolution by the Standing Committee was to foster peace.
“Your services as acting president of the Nkusukum Traditional Council cease with immediate effect,” it said.
The House of Chiefs entreated the Traditional Council to present a new Acting President.