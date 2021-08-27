Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Papa Owusu-Ankomah, was shocked when Stonebwoy revealed the amount of money he has received as music royalties from the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) since he made a debut in the music scene.

In a conversation between the duo concerning the music royalty system in Ghana, Stonebwoy appealed to Mr Owusu-Ankomah to wade in and support musicians to receive royalties owed them.

The amount I have ever gotten as music royalties from Ghana is 2,000 Cedis… I am being honest I sw*ar on my mother… I’m being honest…

MORE:

Put me to it and let’s have the conversation… the conversation is big in Ghana and they know… but among some of my people who think it should be fixed already, they don’t put their minds to it… but I am telling you…, Stonebwoy said.

Meanwhile, Mr Owusu-Ankomah looked shocked and asked why the music royalty system hasn’t favoured Stonebwoy though he has many hit songs making waves across the country and beyond.

The dancehall musician urged the High Commissioner to step in and help the distressed musicians who are nearly giving up on the music industry.

For instance, it’s not by force to go on the road and tour and perform [when the royalty system is working]… those are subsidiary incomes but for the creative property we receive nothing, Stonebwoy added.

Watch the video below: