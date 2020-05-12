Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Papa Owusu Ankomah who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) has recovered.

“I count myself blessed to be counted among the living today based on my recovery from the horrific effects of the virus,” he said in a statement.

The former Member of Parliament for Sekondi thanked everyone who prayed for him while he was sick.

“I am grateful to all for the prayers and well wishes to me, my family, and staff of the High Commission during the difficult moment of recovery. Words cannot express the depth of our gratitude and I am fortunate to know that I have the concern of each and every one of you” he stated.

Papa Owusu-Ankomah is optimistic the world will win the battle against the virus.

“The world is fighting a significant battle against the Coronavirus which has affected every aspect of our lives and the global economy has not been spared. I however remain optimistic and I strongly believe that the U.K., Ghana, and the rest of the world will overcome this virus” he stated.

