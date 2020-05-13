New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has disclosed she has turned her living room into a nose mask-producing factory amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Hon. Alhassan, the initiative is her personal contribution towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic as the wearing of masks has been made mandatory.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, she disclosed the living room accommodates 15 dressmakers who are sowing the masks for distribution in the constituency.

“During the coronavirus lockdown, I distributed relief items to the constituents and post lockdown, my living room has become a factory where I am currently producing and distributing 50,000 masks to my constituents,” she said.

She further outlined a number of developmental projects that have taken place in the constituency within a year of her tenure.

“I am personally constructing roads in my constituency, set up entrepreneurial club on Legon campus to help innovative students with hospital projects underway,” she disclosed.