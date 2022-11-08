The Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu Bembah, has lambasted private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu following the ‘Ku me Preko Reloaded’ demo.

He told Osei Bonsu on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday that the demonstration was mere propaganda by the organisers led by Martin Kpebu to make the Akufo-Addo led government unpopular.

“I have been a demo animal before and I can say that what they did was because of their own political and selfish agenda. It has backfired because we know the NDC are behind and just wants to cause trouble in the country,” he said.

The ‘Ku Me Preko Reloaded’ demonstration took place on November 5, from the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle through some principal streets of Accra.

The protest was led by private legal practitioner Mr Kpebu who is pushing for the resignation of President Akufo-Addo over Ghana’s current economic woes.

Some civil society organisations including #FixTheCountry, Arise Ghana, Economic Fighters League and other activists joined the demonstrators, saying the President and his government have not done enough to alleviate the plight of citizens in the struggling economy.

But Mr Owusu Bembah, who is not pleased about the latest development, said Ghanaians already understand the situation in the country and what the President is doing to salvage the situation and not on needless demonstrations.

“We know what these demonstrators want to do. Ghanaians are aware of the situation on the grounds. We are urging Ghanaians to understand us and should remain calm as the President is working hard to bring life to the economy,” he stated.

