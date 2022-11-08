A former Communications Director for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Sannie Daara, has revealed why Richard Ofori must be first choice goalkeeper ahead of the 2022 World Cup staged in Qatar.

Despite Jojo Wollacot’s recent heroics for both club and country, Sannie believes the experience from the Orlando Pirates’s vice captain could help the Black Stars advance in the tournament

The shot stopper due to recent injuries lost his place to Charlton Athletic man. Ofori’s recent game for the national team ended 1-0 win over Nicaragua in the pre-World Cup friendly.

“We have a very good team but my only challenge is with the goalkeeping department,” he said on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show.

“Wollacott has been impressive so far but I think Richard Ofori comes with experience that will help the team.

“In 2010, Richard Kingson helped the team to go far and the same must happen going to Qatar,” he added.

The West African side will hope to progress from the group stage after being housed with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.