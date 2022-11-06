#FixTheCountry Movement convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor was sighted at the ‘Ku Me Preko Reloaded’ demonstration.

He joined the likes of private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu to demand the immediate resignation of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

They say the wanton corruption and mismanagement of the economy give a clear indication that Ghanaians can no longer wait until the end of President Akufo-Addo’s four-year term.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor and some organisers of the demonstrators

Both Martin Kpebu and Oliver Barker-Vormawor have been outspoken critics of the government and registered their displeasure at how the country is being governed by the current Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-led administration.

According to Mr Kpebu, the president together with his vice ought to leave office in order to pave way for the constitutional provision for his replacement to be set in motion.

“We are dying; citizens are dying; citizens can’t afford food; citizens are starving all because of misgovernance by President Akufo-Addo. It never happened that you have a president in office and every time that the country borrows, the president’s family becomes richer; how?”

FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor

“This can’t continue. We can’t borrow all the time and have Databank becoming richer all the time. Citizens have a duty as stated in Article 41 [of the Constitution] to ask the president to resign and this is not the first time that a president of Ghana is going to resign,” Mr Kpebu said.

There is a heavy security presence at the demonstration grounds

They said they would not countenance any act of violence, warning they would round up any person or group of persons found engaging in such acts and hand them over to law enforcement agencies.

Route for demonstration

The protesters converged at the Obra Spot at Kwame Nkrumah Circle at 0700hrs, and marched through the 28th February Road to Farisco Junction and then through the Liberia Road to the Independence Square.

