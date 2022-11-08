Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, says he will never sleep until the murderer of Kwaw Kese’s late manager, Fennec Okyere, is arrested.

In the latest development, the Chief Executive Officer of Bullhaus entertainment, also known as Bullgod, has sued his former artiste Shatta Wale for “peddling falsehood” about him.

According to Shatta Wale, he has information relating to the murder of Fennec Okyere, where he further alleged that Bulldog knew something about the incident.

Though the matter has been closed by a court of competent jurisdiction, Bulldog said he had to sue Shatta Wale to save himself from deeper defamation and also protect his family from trouble.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show, Bulldog asked the Inspector–General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare to fish out any information Shatta Wale has over the matter.

Bulldog also said there is the need to clamp Shatta Wale down to prevent him from “spewing lies and falsehood” into the public domain.

“It doesn’t make sense to talk about something I have not done… I am also looking for the people who murdered him and that will give me peace because when you google my name it pops up.

“I heard him speaking to Captain Smart that he has spoken to the IGP. He doesn’t have to sleep on this matter. We need another report from them saying Shatta Wale has brought evidence ABC,” he said.

“We can’t leave it like that. It’s important to me too. I went to court for four years over this,” Bulldog added.

“The day the matter was discharged was the same day we signed Shatta Wale. I was teary after the judgment. He can play with everything but not that. He doesn’t have to try. I wish him all the best and I have no time to fight. I was brought up properly… I can’t say that for him.”

Bulldog also noted that his lawyers are keen to take on media houses that posted his photos clearly as a prime suspect.

“My face was blasted all over and no one has apologised since the case was thrown out. All the newspapers that put my face out. So I am speaking with my lawyers if there is an action that I can take against the state because you don’t pick me up and make me a poster boy for some murder,” he said.

