Scores of Ghanaians have besieged the streets of Accra in recognition of the Ku me Preko demo reloaded.

The protesters converged at the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle as early as 7:00 am.

The demo, led by private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, is to demonstrate against the worsening economic hardship being experienced.

The disgruntled citizens are displaying several placards some of which read, Sika Memp3 mismanagement, protect journalists, stop galamsey from the Flagstaff house, resign or be impeached, enough is enough, boo the president even the villagers and witches say Nana must go among others.

Mr Kpebu’s action is believed to be a replication of the massive demonstration Akufo-Addo led in 1995 during a time of hardship and oppression under late former President Jerry Rawlings’ administration.

The action, according to Mr Kpebu, is to impress upon the President to resign because he has shown that he cannot govern the country.

Clad in red and black outfits, they composed several songs calling on President Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to resign.

Mr Kpebu, speaking in an interview, was optimistic the protest will yield results and urged more Ghanaians to join his push for the resignation of the President and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta for mismanaging Ghana’s economy.

He added a petition will be submitted by next week to President Akufo-Addo.