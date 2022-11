The final funeral rites of late Highlife musician Alfred Benjamin (A.B) Crenstil is currently underway at the Community 8 Park in Tema.

Many sympathisers, friends and family have converged at the venue to celebrate the life of the Highlife legend.

The musician will later be interred in his hometown, Ewoyaa near Saltpond in the Central Region.

The Highlife star died at The Bank Hospital, Accra on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Watch the proceedings below: