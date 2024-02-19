The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has announced that as of February 2024, 1000 rural telephony sites have been established.

This initiative, part of the NPP’s commitment to advancing digitalization, aims to expand mobile telephony across the nation, particularly in areas lacking internet access.

During a recent press briefing at the Ministry of Information themed ‘Digital Infrastructure to Bridge the Digital Divide’, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful stated that 618 of the completed sites are already operational.

The project is anticipated to benefit approximately four million citizens but presently residents in about 1002 rural communities are benefiting.

This endeavor has been instrumental in providing seamless internet access to Ghanaians regardless of their location or network provider.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful emphasized that, the remaining telephony sites are slated for completion by year-end to ensure widespread access to reliable, affordable, and secure broadband services.

She highlighted the significance of this project in narrowing the digital divide, underscoring the government’s determination to include all citizens in the digital transformation journey.

“As of February 2024, 1010 out of the planned 2016 rural telephony sites have been successfully established, with 618 of them already operational, delivering essential voice and data services to residents in approximately 1002 rural communities. This initiative marks a significant step in enhancing social connectivity and digital access in these areas.”

