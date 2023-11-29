The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has commenced investigations into suspected corruption on government payroll.

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, announced this during a press conference on Wednesday November 29, 2023.

He stated that, the investigations is being done in phases, starting with the payroll of the Ghana Education Service (GES) and public health institutions.

The next phase, the OSP said, would involve the payroll of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

Mr Agyebeng also said the OSP has commenced investigations into suspected corruption and corruption related offences in the sale of state lands from 1993 to date.

