One person has been shot after gunmen suspected to be robbers attacked several shops in the North East regional capital, Nalerigu.

The attack, which occurred at about 4:00pm on Wednesday, according to eyewitnesses, was carried out by four armed men on motorbikes.

The victim, identified as a security guard, was returning home from work when he was shot by robbers.

He was rushed to the Baptist Medical Centre in a very critical condition.

The attack has left the residents of the regional capital in fear and are calling for enough police presence.