Unknown assailants have shot dead a yet-to-be-identified man in his shop at Nalerigu in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.

The unfortunate incident happened between 9:30 pm and 10:00 pm on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Information gathered by Adom News’ Illiasu Abdul Rauf indicates the armed men stormed the shop on a motorbike.

The deceased being carried to the morgue.

They are said to have fled the scene with no belonging of the deceased after committing the act.

The body has since been deposited at the Baptist Medical Center morgue at Nalerigu.

No arrest has been made so far as investigations are still ongoing.