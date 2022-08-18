Ghanaian rapper Tic has advised young musicians who are just up-and-coming to put in their best and work harder than usual.

According to him, the Western World is gradually sinking into the African sound, hence it would be apt for young musicians to go beyond their usual working time.

Speaking in an interview, Tic said he feels honoured, looking at the way some A-list musicians are currently putting Ghana on the map.

I feel honoured. The only way is when we say is when the artistes are selling themselves out there. The boys are out there and selling Ghana, so let’s talk like that. This time is the time for Africa music to enjoy.

And it’s the best time for African musicians to export their name. If you are able to put your music now. If you have the means to go out, this is the best time because the big wave is on. If you are a Ghanaian artiste, and you are sitting down relaxing, then you are a joke.

Tic further lauded Kuami Eugene and Kidi staging their own concert in the UK.

I was happy seeing them go out. International is when they always see you out. Then the agents and ANRs will be zooming out for you, and it will be normal. We have the songs internationally, but we are not walking the walk, but if they are doing it now then that’s okay.

Tic, however, urged Ghanaian music promoters based outside the country to mix up musicians they invite to their shows.

We feel that we are done using musicians, but I saw Ofori Amponsah and K K Fosu at the party in the Park. It was a great initiative, and that is what we call a concert. And when you do that as an organiser, you have a top-notch event. You won’t lose cos you have mixed it up, Tic advised on UTV.

