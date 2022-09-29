Police in Nalerigu have arrested 12 persons for their involvement in a violent clash between some residents of Gambaga and armed suspected land guards.

The personnel following the arrest seized bags full of ammunition.

The two groups were said to have clashed on Wednesday after the suspected land guards opened fire on a group of residents who were protesting the takeover of the community land by a native private developer.

One person suffered a gunshot injury.

Also, the municipal police commander was allegedly assaulted.