One person is feared dead with others injured in a land clash at Akyem Asunafo in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region.

Reports indicate the incident occurred on Friday.

This was at a time scores of residents abandoned their day’s work to stop an alleged galamsey operation in the area.

A resident, Emmanuel Kyeremah, narrating the incident on Adom FM said they heard reports that a group had come to the area to turn their farmlands into a galamsey site.

They, therefore, rushed to the site to confirm the reports and discovered two excavators had been brought in to commence the work.

However, some persons on the site attacked them unprovoked with machetes and other weapons leading to the injuries.

One person, whose identity is not known, according Mr Kyeremah, wielded a gun on a motorbike.

But he fell and accidentally discharged the bullet which hit one person in the rib, leaving him in a critical condition.

He alleged one Annan, who has willingly offered his land for sale to the suspected galamseyers, also brought in Macho men to join in the attack.

Their chief, he indicated, has told the residents he’s not aware of such operations and has left for Kumasi to pursue other matters.

The victims, he said, are undergoing treatment at the Nglesi hospital.