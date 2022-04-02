A Chief Inspector of the Awutu Bawjiase District Police Command, Mr Mensah, has been attacked and his phone stolen by some youth at Awutu Bawjiase during a clean up exercise.

The clean up exercise was an order from the District Assembly and required all residents to halt commercial activities for the day.

In an interview with Adom News, an eyewitness, Yaw Agyei, popularly known as Aprapra – Kwanmu, revealed that the police were there to ensure compliance.

Mr Agyei said the police arrested recalcitrant residents who were selling and others who were also going about their own activities.

He said, during the arrest, a group of people numbering 10 to 15 including women came and attacked Chief Inspector Mensah and snatched his phone away.

