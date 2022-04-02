The Foreign Affairs Ministry has announced that the Passport Office is unable to issue the 48-page passport booklets until further notice.

In a press release dated 1 April, 2022, the Ministry explained that this is due to “a surge in demand for these booklets and the continuing challenges with the supply chain.”

In view of this challenge, the Ministry noted that the Passport Office can only issue the 32-page booklets currently available to applicants who requested for the 48-page booklets.

According to the Ministry, affected applicants would neither be required to submit another application for the 32-page booklets nor pay any additional costs.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry added that it is taking the appropriate steps to ensure the necessary refunds are made to qualified applicants.

Despite the challenges, the Ministry has assured the commitment of the Passport Office to “expedite service and customer satisfaction.”

“We thank the general public for their understanding, patience and support during this exceptional period,” the Ministry concluded.