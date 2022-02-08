A driver’s mate has been confirmed dead after an articulated truck loaded with bags of rice run into another truck loaded with cement at Ejisu-Fumesua stretch on the Kumasi-Accra highway.

Wahid Tahiru, 25, died on the spot after another truck ran into theirs.

The driver of the rice-loaded truck, identified as Musa Matin, is said to be in critical condition and is currently receiving treatment at the Ejisu Government Hospital.

The truck loaded with rice has the registration number GR-2550-E, while the other truck loaded with cement is identified with the registration number GW-1990-X.

The trailer’s head has completely been shattered with its engine dislodged.

Confirming the accident, the Ejisu Divisional MTTD Commander, ASP Francis Mireku, said preliminary investigations have revealed that the cement truck driver was speeding.

He added that several appeals to the Ghana Highways Authority to construct speed ramps on that accident-prone spot have proved futile.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s body has been deposited at the Juaben Government Hospital morgue.

Also, no arrest has been made in connection with the accident.

Some members of the travelling public are bearing the brunt of the accident as they are forced to trek several miles due to heavy vehicular traffic.

However, personnel from the Ejisu Divisional Police MTTD are on the ground, ensuring smooth traffic flow.