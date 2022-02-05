A first year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology University (KNUST) is feared dead after a private vehicle run into a number of students at Ayeduase close to the KNUST campus.

According to eyewitnesses, the speeding vehicle skidded-off the road, crashed into some structures and run into some pedestrians by the roadside.

The vehicle also killed two sheep in the process.

The female student was standing with three other students who sustained various degrees of injuries.

They told Nhyira FM’s Awuku Malik, after she was run over, the female student was not responding to stimuli.

A seamstress and her apprentice and other shop owners narrowly escaped death.

An eyewitness, Daniel Akwasi Ofori, said there could have been multiple fatalities if the vehicle had not hit the sheep.

Its not clear what caused the driver of the vehicle to lose control.

But some residents want the Assembly to consider constructing speed rumps on the stretch.

They claim drivers have been driving recklessly on the stretch. Ayeduase is the hub of hostels due to its closeness to KNUST.