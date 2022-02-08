Dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, has shared with his fans an old photo when he was a student at Winneba Secondary School now Winneba Senior High School.

Though he failed to disclose when he graduated, the Ayoo musician looked dapper in the photo he shared where he was captured with three of his friends in high school.

Shatta Wale was wearing his usual ‘baggy’ Khaki trousers with a white short-sleeved shirt and his sling bag, hanged around his shoulders.

Feeling in love with his stylish confidence then, Shatta Wale added the caption: Winneba secondary School… Man was born for this long time ago.

Meanwhile, some fans, who chanced on the photo, were quick to drop their reactions. Check out some of them below:

