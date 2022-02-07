An articulator truck has reportedly crashed four persons to death at Nsawam Old Mobil on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

Reports indicate the incident occurred on Monday morning.

Three of the deceased have been identified as kenkey sellers who were going about their day’s work when the incident happened.

An eyewitness narrated on Adom FM’s Midday News, Kasiebo is Tasty that the truck driver failed his brake and crashed into a taxi rank which serves as a business hub on the stretch.

He explained multiple vehicles were also crashed with other pedestrians injured.

Meanwhile, the truck driver, who did not honk to alert the pedestrians about the looming danger, is nowhere to be found.

A team from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department has been deployed to the area to direct traffic after the accident resulted in gridlock.

Watch the video above for more: