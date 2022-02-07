The Assin Fosu Municipal Health Directorate data shows 15,233 Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) cases with over 9,000 active clients on the Antiretroviral Therapy (ARVT).

The over 6,000 difference between the aforementioned total and an active number of cases accounts for people who still doubt their status and have refused to go for the antiretroviral therapy yet little is being heard about the disease in the municipality.

According to data obtained from the Assin Fosu Municipal Health Directorate, 5,464 samples were taken in 2019 where 194 came out as positive cases, representing 3.55 prevalence.

In 2020, 335 cases were recorded out of 7,423 samples representing 4.51 prevalence whilst 221 positive cases were recorded out of 8,341 samples representing 2.65.

Despite details of the data above, some elements in the Assin Fosu municipality, especially the youth, doubt the existence of HIV.

In order for stakeholders of HIV and AIDS to effectively plan HIV prevention programmes, it is expedient to assess the level of individuals’ knowledge on the most common preventive methods and misconceptions of the HIV virus.

This study examines the trends and determinants of comprehensive knowledge of HIV and AIDS among Ghanaians from the Assin Fosu Central market.

St. Francis Xavier Hospital is a major referral health facility in the Assin Fosu Municipality. Conversation with Antiretroviral Therapy Nurse, Elizabeth Ampofowaa Adu, revealed that 205 cases were recorded in 2019, 209 in 2020 and 195 in 2021.

She urged Ghanaians, especially the people of Assin Fosu Municipality to accept the challenge and report to the hospital on time when they get to know their status.