Two in critical condition after Toyota Landcruiser slams into Taxi at Buduatta Junction

Two persons are in critical condition after the vehicle they were occupying got involved in a head-on collision at Buduatta Junction on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway.

The drivers, one in a Toyota V8 Land Cruiser with registration number GX 2309-15 collided with the other who was driving a taxi with registration number GT 9775-09.

They have both been rushed to the Winneba Government Hospital.

Information gathered indicates that the taxi also hit an Articulator truck packed with explosives on its way to a mining site in the Western Region.

The Articulator driver, Yaw Baah, said the Toyota Land Cruiser which was heading from Accra towards Cape Coast made a wrongful overtaking and collided with the taxi from the opposite side.

Yaw Baah said, he failed to stop at that moment due to the explosives he was carrying.

“All of a sudden I saw the Landcruiser overtaking. And while overtaking it was coming at a very top speed. So it met a car and while trying to go off the road for the oncoming car, the oncoming car also got off the road thinking it was paving way for the Landcruiser and just like that they crashed,” he said.

Police officers from Gomoa Ojobi have conveyed both vehicles to the Gomoa Ojobi Police station while investigations are ongoing.