A four-year-old has been crushed to death in his sleep inside a drinking spot at Alajo Railway line in the Greater Accra Region.

Reports indicate the incident occurred at about 10:00 pm on Monday.

This was after an articulator truck loaded with plastic pipes rammed into the spot, killing the child instantly.

Witnesses, who narrated the incident to Adom News, said the entire structure collapsed, taking several hours for them to retrieve the dead body.

According to them, the driver, who was heading to Alajo from Avenor, lost control and veered off the road.

The driver reportedly fled the scene before they could get hold of him.