The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Tuesday confirmed Otto Addo as Black Stars coach until December 2022.

The football association in a statement said the Germany-trained tactician will have George Boateng and Didi Dramani as his two deputies.

Meanwhile, former Brighton and Newcastle United manager, Chris Hughton also keeps his job from the world cup playoff match as the technical advisor for the national team.

“The Ghana Football Association has appointed Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, George Boateng, and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as coaches of the senior national team, the Black Stars until the end of December 2022,” the statement read.

“The quartet who masterminded Ghana’s qualification to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament will stay on to see to Ghana’s preparation for the World Cup, the 2023 AFCON qualifiers, and the world cup itself.

It adds, “This follows an exhaustive negotiation and engagement with all relevant stakeholders including the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

“The Coaches will soon name their squad for Matchday 1 and 2 of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nation Cote D’lvoire 2023 qualifiers and the four-nation tournament in Japan.”

Otto Addo and the rest of the technical team will lead the team against Madagascar and the Central African Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers in June.

Ghana are in Group H of the 2022 World Cup with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay. The Mundial kick off in November later this year.