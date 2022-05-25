A 36-year-old ICT teacher at the E.P Primary School in Kpetoe in the Agortime Ziope district of the Volta region, Emmanuel Ansah, has been attacked by some irate youth in the community.

The teacher was attacked on Sunday, 22 May 2022 when he went to the school’s ICT lab to prepare for the week’s activities.

He sustained injuries on his head and fingers.

Narrating the incident on Ho FM’s morning show, Adaanu, on Tuesday, 24 May 2022, the teacher said: “I was on campus at the Computer Laboratory. As the IT instructor, I was typing some things for this week’s activities. So, I was there, and I heard some sounds outside. I went out to check what was going on”.

“I saw some three guys smoking and I went back into the laboratory. So, I was there doing my work again and after 30 minutes, I came out again … [and] … I just sat at the verandah pressing my phone”.

A few seconds later, the teacher said he saw the three men standing in front of him demanding his mobile phone.

Mr. Ansah said he engaged them in a heated exchange and they assaulted him in the process.

He said the three young men started hitting him with sticks and he sustained injuries on his head and fingers.

The teacher was rescued by some residents and sent to the hospital. Two of his attackers were also arrested and made to pay for his medical bills.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service (GES) Circuit Supervisor for Agortime Ziope, Anthony Agbokpa said the teacher will be taken for a thorough medical examination at the Ho Teaching Hospital.

“Emmanuel’s cuts are very big and deep; we are grateful he survived it, therefore, they are sending him to the Ho Teaching Hospital for further and proper treatment and checkup, especially on his head,” Mr Agbokpa stated.