Ashanti Regional Health authorities are distancing themselves from the laying in state and burial of father of popular musician, Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) who tested positive for Covid-19 two months ago.

Nana Boansi Osei Kuffour, who was the chief for the Juaso Oyoko clan, was laid in state at the weekend on the blind side of local authorities in what many say maybe a breach of Covid-19 protocols.

Though a positive Covid-19 case, the family, transported the body from Accra, laid him in state and performed burial rights for him at the family house at Juaso in the Asante Akyem Municipality of Ashanti.

The Regional Director of Health, Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang told the media the local Covid-19 teams were not notified.

Obour’s father, who was also Chief of the Oyoko clan of Juaso, was declared dead on March 27 at the Ridge Hospital in Accra after testing positive for Covid-19.

Two months after his death, his body was transported from Accra to Juaso, his hometown, on Friday in a grand style.

In an usual burial protocol for Covid-19 positive cases in Ashanti region, he was laid in state at his family house with mourners filing past.

Family members kept vigil and performed burial rights before he was buried at the Royal cemetery at Jusao.

All these were done without the participation and knowledge of the Regional and the municipal Health Directorates.

The Regional Health Director, Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang told Luv News, regional Covid-19 teams were not aware of the burial.

“All health teams were not told of this burial, even my Municipal Health Directorate was not informed. I don’t know, maybe they came with their burial team from Accra,” he told Luv News.

Municipal Chief Executive Officer for Asante Akyem South, Alexander Frimpong, denied knowledge of the burial.

But Obour’s family say they had permission from authorities.

“We were told he died of Covid-19. But there were rumours that he had being cremated because of his Covid-19 status. Because he is a chief, we had to dispel the rumours.

“So, we sought permission from authorities for him to be laid in state for few people to see him, identify him and pay their last respects. We bought a coffin made of glass covering, so it prevented people from getting into direct contact with the body,” Agnes Assiamah Boakye, a member of Obour’s family told Luv News’ Erastus Asare Donkor.

At Juaso many doubted the positive Covid-19 status of Obour’s father.

“I know Nana was not well before so I don’t believe he was killed by that coronavirus sickness. People who were close to him know him and were not afraid of him because they knew what killed him,” One resident told Luv News.

The musician, Bice Osei Kuffour, also known as Obour will not immediately speak with Luv News.