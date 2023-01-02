It has been revealed that 13 new born babies were delivered between 31st December, 2022 and 1st January, 2023 at the two main biggest healthy facilities in Obuasi.

This came to light when Adom News team visited the two facilities; AGA Health Foundation and Obuasi Government Hospital.

Speaking to Adom News’ correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo, Ramatu Alhassan, Midwifery Officer AGA health foundation stated that, the facility recorded six new born babies, the first four on the 31st December 2022 while two boys were also on the New Year day.

The two mothers were normal delivery and two were delivered through Caesarian Session (CS). The other two on the 1st were all through normal delivery and both are boys.

At the Obuasi Government Hospital, similar deliveries occurred. Celestica Eshun junior, staff midwife at the maternity ward, disclosed that seven babies were delivered and all happened on 31st. Four of them came through normal delivery whilst the other two were through CS.

Some of the nursing mothers who spoke to Adom News shared mixed feelings.

One of the mothers stated that her desire to give birth on New Year’s Day was fulfilled, however, she prayed for a girl, not a boy.

Others were merely thankful for successful birth.