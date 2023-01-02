A toddler and her mother are in critical condition as a result of an accident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday, January 1, 2023 at the Kasoa tollbooth.

Some 11 others onboard the passenger vehicle involved in the accident also sustained various degree of injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals.

According to an eyewitness, driver of the Toyota Hiace mini van with registration number GW 8921- 22 was driving at an uncontrollable speed approaching the Kasoa tollbooth.

In an attempt to switch from the inner to the outer lane of the N1 highway he crashed the vehicle which was fully loaded with passengers into the rear of a Kia Rhino truck.

The impact of the crash was so heavy that a larger portion of the passenger side of the vehicle tore away causing the toddler and her mother to fall from the vehicle even before it could come to a stop.

Eyewitness, Emmanuel Opoku, told Adom News that the toddler and her mother are in critical condition and have been conveyed to the hospital.

The other occupants of the vehicle who also sustained injuries were also conveyed to nearby health facilities.