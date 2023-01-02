A four-bedroom apartment was razed down by fire on 31st Night at Assin Edubease in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

A pregnant woman, who is in her ninth month, Mavis Gartey and her husband Akwasi Mokwa and other family members, are counting their losses after the December 31, night church programme.

Though there were no casualties, the house was razed down completely and property worth thousands of cedis were burnt to ashes by the blazing fire.

Items destroyed included fridges, chairs, cash amounting to Gh¢15,000 and mattresses among others

Meanwhile, some of the residents blamed it on the electricity power fluctuations that occurred the night before.

According to them, when the current went up and down, fire engulfed the house.

Meanwhile, the Assin South NADMO coordinator, Emmanuel Kwabena Brewu, has called on philanthropists to come to the aid of the victims.