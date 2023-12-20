Bice ‘Obour’ Osei Kuffour, a former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), has not given up on the Asante Akyem South parliamentary seat.

He has announced that he will be contesting the bid for the second time.

Obour lost the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries in the constituency in 2020 by 58 votes to the incumbent Member of Parliament, Kwaku Asante-Boateng, has in a latest social media post, expressed his inspiration for the move.

“After broad consultations and deep reflection on my passion to create better opportunities for the economic development of my people and home constituency -Asante Akyem South (Juaso),

I wish to officially announce that I have decided to pick forms and contest the Parliamentary slot once again when the NPP opens the nominations on 20th December, 2023,” he wrote.

He therefore asked for support for his journey of transformation and economic development.

In 2020 when Obour picked up a form to enter into the contest for the first time, he said: “I served MUSIGA to the best of my abilities and learnt a lot of critical lessons which I carry along into mainstream politics,” he said.

Obour, known for songs like ‘Eye Me Ya’, ‘Konkontiba’, ‘The Game’, ‘Adwoa’ and ‘Shine Your Eye’, led the musicians’ union for eight (8) years before getting into politics.

In the meantime, he is the Managing Director of Ghana Post Company Limited.

MORE:

Bibiani mysterious fire: Family members run to fetish priest for mercy

Former NPP youth activist to contest Gushegu seat on Alan’s Movement for Change ticket