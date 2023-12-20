Dreams FC head coach, Abdul Karim Zito, says they must win against APC Lobito to ensure they progress in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Still Believe side will host the Angolan club at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium at 4: pm today in their fourth group game.

Dreams claimed a hard-fought 3-2 win in the first leg in Luanda, and are aiming for back-to-back wins to enhance their chances of progressing to the knockout stage.

The FA Cup champions are third in Group C with 6 points, the same points as first-placed Club Africain and must win to ensure their chances of progression.

“When we started this competition all that I’ve been telling you people was to qualify for the group stage,” Zito said at the pre-match presser.

“Now, we are in the group stage and I said let’s calm down to see [what we can do]. I’ve never been there as a coach but I’ve been there as a player. It is a game that we term it must win. If we want to make any meaningful impact in this competition, today is the day” he added.