Reverend Obofour Atwi’s wife, Ciara, affectionately called Bofowaa, has shared stunning photos of their son to celebrate his birthday.

The couple’s little son turned three years old yesterday, January 17, and Bofowaa has shown that the youngster is one of her many joys.

Taking to her Instagram handle with 104k followers, Bofowaa eulogised and blessed her cute son with a heartwarming message along with the birthday photos.

”Jump up my lovely son. There is a lot of blessings that await you. The sky is only a limit. You are loved and blessed. Happy birthday my son,” the mother of five captioned the sweet snaps.

Bofowaa’s little prince appeared in one of the pictures wearing a long-sleeve white shirt over faded blue jeans shorts and trendy leather footwear as he beams and jumps for the camera.

The dashing-looking youngster spiced his looks with a red and blue cap and a gold watch.

Admirers of Rev Obofour and his wife have taken to the comment section to wish their boy a happy birthday.