General overseer of the Anointed Palace Chapel, Francis Antwi, popularly known as Rev. Obofour, has advised men to be smart with their extra-marital affairs.

Rev. Obofour made this known while officiating a wedding ceremony between gospel musician, Brother Sammy’s manager (Romeo), and his long-time girlfriend which took place in Kumasi.

He advised the groom to keep all his sexual escapades with other mistresses private.

READ ALSO:

“Every wise man cheats without his wife finding out. Every wise man switches his phone off when he arrives home. Every wise man does not disturb his wife to the extent that she contracts high blood pressure. Every man who respects his home does not talk to other women in the presence of his wife.

“Every wise man saves the names of his girlfriends as ‘cement owner’, ‘languard’ etc. to avoid being caught. For instance, if I’m walking in town with my wife and I meet my girlfriend, I won’t even smile. I’ll put up a straight face,” he stressed.