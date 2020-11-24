Four people have sustained severe injuries in an accident involving a Toyota Hiace bus on the Koforidua-Mamfe road in the Akuapem North District of the Eastern region.

Witnesses told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the accident occurred when the driver bumped into a pothole, while approaching a curve at Kwamoso, a section of the road, somersaulted several times before landing in a nearby bush by the roadside.

Frederick Amissah, a passenger on the vehicle, told GNA that he was asleep when he felt the car hit a pothole, “and all I could see when I opened my eyes was the car somersaulting to the other side of the road.”

GNA’s findings at the accident scene indicated that 15 passengers sustained injuries, with four of them who sustained severe injuries rushed to the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital, at Mampong for treatment.