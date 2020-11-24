The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has referred Asante Kotoko Coach, Maxwell Konadu, to the Disciplinary Committee for comments made against Referee Daniel Laryea, after the game between Brekum Chelsea and Asante Kotoko on matchday two at the Brekum Golden City.

Club officials and stakeholders were reminded by the GFA ahead of the season to seek redress using the appropriate procedure and made available referee Complaint Forms to all clubs.

READ ALSO

Clubs are to seek redress by filling the form, indicating time, incident, culprits, and submitting to the match review panel within 48 hours after the said match.

The Match Review Panel will then review the performance of the referee or match official and issue a decision on the said incidence.

Clubs, players and officials are urged to use the appropriate processes to address all grievances rather than resorting to making comments against match officials after the game.