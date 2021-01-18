Former Ghanaian international, John Paintsil’s beautiful wife, Adjoa Broni, has set tongues wagging on social media with her latest no makeup photo.

Adjoa Broni has proven she is one of the most beautiful football stars’ wives in the country currently.

She has taken to her Instagram page to flaunt her natural beauty.

READ ALSO:

In the photo, she was captured in her nice natural hair wearing a beautiful smile on her face. She took the photo at their plush mansion at East Legon, Accra.

After posting the natural photo of herself, she captioned it:

“Makeup ain’t for some of us who else is on this team…?”

Her photo has attracted massive reactions from her followers on Instagram.