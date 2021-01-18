Peter Otokunor, the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is being trolled on social media after posting a picture of himself in a kaftan and a pair of sneakers.
Mr Otokunor, on Sunday, shared the photo with a call on people to show gratitude to God.
“Happy Sunday Comrades, Compatriots and Fellow Combatants. It’s a bright Sunday afternoon, let’s give thanks and praises to God Almighty for freedom,” he posted.
READ ALSO:
Draped in a wine kaftan and pair of Airforce sneakers to match, Mr Otokunor’s photo has since gone viral on social media.
Some social media users are having a field day with the pictures as they make fun of him.
Happy Sunday Comrades, Compatriots and Fellow Combatants. It’s a bright Sunday afternoon lets give thanks and praises to God Almighty for freedom. pic.twitter.com/oWc1hSlcX4— Peter Boama Otokunor (@potokunor) January 17, 2021
Full banku.— Zeus (@Cytizin_quayson) January 17, 2021
Wey Uni girl saf tension am say make he wear sneaker with kaftan? 😂😂😂😂
If you want to drip like Sarkodie, u end up messing up— Akua🍥 (@Akua_Nissi) January 17, 2021
Nobody adviced him before he twote anaaaa sakof twitter streets de33 pic.twitter.com/NECuomQFGX— mash_k3 (@nhw3hw3nim) January 17, 2021
January 17, 2021
Kaftan on Airforce??? DJ ahba! Nka hy3 slippers koraaaa— Pablo Escoba (@Escoba07) January 17, 2021
DJ fa Kaftan on Airforce nu hooki https://t.co/C6trtawMLN— Oseikrom Kwame😈 💨💫 (@kwame_dwomoh) January 17, 2021
Ah you no get your size? pic.twitter.com/bTklTvOyWH— PRIEST (@iamkingkunta) January 17, 2021
for the drip pic.twitter.com/viKiXIlZjP— El Chapo (@lyncoln____) January 17, 2021
U need a stylist pic.twitter.com/Z8qYkvOCAg— Zyzz (@Mahazi86) January 17, 2021
Did u send the sneakers 👟 to church , eiii bra— Mc phreshprynz gh (@wowofor) January 18, 2021
What dressing is that masa this is your last warning 🤣😃😂😂😂— Tipical Bolga boi (@Thomasaguyire6) January 17, 2021
Ahhh… I wonder why @potokunor be acting like Ronaldinho 😂😂😂 smiling assassin Lmao!!😝😝— Flyghtrends (@MrKingsleyAbbe1) January 17, 2021
Ahhh… I wonder why @potokunor be acting like Ronaldinho 😂😂😂 smiling assassin Lmao!!😝😝— Flyghtrends (@MrKingsleyAbbe1) January 17, 2021
If King promise see you, he go vex.. you tryna to overtake him with the camboo thing 😊— 2Legit2quit (@Inkredible_B) January 17, 2021
Eii Dj b) y3 nwom on the drip 😂 😂— PAPISCOLOOLO🏆🎖😂✋🏾 (@DominicRomeo7) January 17, 2021