Peter Otokunor, the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is being trolled on social media after posting a picture of himself in a kaftan and a pair of sneakers.

Mr Otokunor, on Sunday, shared the photo with a call on people to show gratitude to God.

“Happy Sunday Comrades, Compatriots and Fellow Combatants. It’s a bright Sunday afternoon, let’s give thanks and praises to God Almighty for freedom,” he posted.

READ ALSO:

Draped in a wine kaftan and pair of Airforce sneakers to match, Mr Otokunor’s photo has since gone viral on social media.

Some social media users are having a field day with the pictures as they make fun of him.

Happy Sunday Comrades, Compatriots and Fellow Combatants. It’s a bright Sunday afternoon lets give thanks and praises to God Almighty for freedom. pic.twitter.com/oWc1hSlcX4 — Peter Boama Otokunor (@potokunor) January 17, 2021

Full banku.

Wey Uni girl saf tension am say make he wear sneaker with kaftan? 😂😂😂😂 — Zeus (@Cytizin_quayson) January 17, 2021

If you want to drip like Sarkodie, u end up messing up — Akua🍥 (@Akua_Nissi) January 17, 2021

Nobody adviced him before he twote anaaaa sakof twitter streets de33 pic.twitter.com/NECuomQFGX — mash_k3 (@nhw3hw3nim) January 17, 2021

Kaftan on Airforce??? DJ ahba! Nka hy3 slippers koraaaa — Pablo Escoba (@Escoba07) January 17, 2021

DJ fa Kaftan on Airforce nu hooki https://t.co/C6trtawMLN — Oseikrom Kwame😈 💨💫 (@kwame_dwomoh) January 17, 2021

Ah you no get your size? pic.twitter.com/bTklTvOyWH — PRIEST (@iamkingkunta) January 17, 2021

for the drip pic.twitter.com/viKiXIlZjP — El Chapo (@lyncoln____) January 17, 2021

U need a stylist pic.twitter.com/Z8qYkvOCAg — Zyzz (@Mahazi86) January 17, 2021

Did u send the sneakers 👟 to church , eiii bra — Mc phreshprynz gh (@wowofor) January 18, 2021

What dressing is that masa this is your last warning 🤣😃😂😂😂 — Tipical Bolga boi (@Thomasaguyire6) January 17, 2021

Ahhh… I wonder why @potokunor be acting like Ronaldinho 😂😂😂 smiling assassin Lmao!!😝😝 — Flyghtrends (@MrKingsleyAbbe1) January 17, 2021

Ahhh… I wonder why @potokunor be acting like Ronaldinho 😂😂😂 smiling assassin Lmao!!😝😝 — Flyghtrends (@MrKingsleyAbbe1) January 17, 2021

If King promise see you, he go vex.. you tryna to overtake him with the camboo thing 😊 — 2Legit2quit (@Inkredible_B) January 17, 2021