Excited officials of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) could not hide their joy with the party’s second position on the ballot sheet, saying it is an indication of their return to the helm of affairs.

The party, during the balloting process at the Electoral Commission office in Accra, picked the Number 2 position, a slot behind the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking to journalists after the exercise Tuesday, Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Peter Otokunor, indicated that the outcome was just what the party had been praying for.

“We are very happy about the number that we have picked. In actual fact, that was what we were expecting. We came in for two and we got two. It’s the second coming of JM and you know what it means,” he said.

According to him, it only cements the party’s fortunes as the party to come tops in the December polls.

“When we talk about second coming, we talk about return,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, the NDC deputy scribe expressed dissatisfaction with the circumstances surrounding the balloting process on Tuesday.

“This has never been the concept. It’s about picking numbers. You do the number in front of everybody. We see the papers and the sizes.

“You fold them in front of everybody, put them in the box and do random picking of the ballot for the first phase.

“Then in the second phase, you do the order of the picking. Then you are done,” Mr Otokunor added.

He argued that the process adopted in the balloting process reinforces the NDC position about collusion between the EC and the NPP ahead of the general election.