The Managing Director of Nyaho Medical Centre, Dr Elikem Tamaklo has put forth viable solutions to the ongoing exodus of healthcare professionals from Ghana.

Addressing the issue during the JoyNews’ ChangeSpeakers Series IV on Saturday, December 16, he acknowledged the challenges posed by the departure of health workers, emphasising the need for comprehensive strategies to address the situation.

While expressing concern over the continuous departure of healthcare professionals seeking better opportunities and skill development, Dr. Tamaklo emphasized the impact on the delivery of quality healthcare.

He cited the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health’s recognition that Ghana’s achievement of universal health care coverage is jeopardised if the issue is not effectively tackled.

Speaking on the theme, “Ghana’s Future, Ghana’s Legacy: Addressing The Talent And Leadership Gaps In Ghana’s Healthcare,” Dr. Tamaklo identified one of the core challenges in the health sector—insufficient training of healthcare professionals.

He said the low doctor-to-patient ratio in Ghana is a matter of concern, especially when compared to other regions facing a global health shortage.

“Our doctor-to-patient ratio is the lowest. If you compare to other parts of the world where people are moving to, there is a global health shortage, so if the UK has a global health shortage yet the doctor-to-patient ratio is high and we are coming from a low base, it begs the question that we are tackling – the supply and demand question – that we need more supply,” he said.

To address the shortage of healthcare professionals, Dr. Tamaklo proposed that the government prioritise and enhance training programmes, ensuring a better-skilled workforce. He stressed the importance of tackling the supply and demand issue by increasing the number of healthcare professionals.

Additionally, Dr. Tamaklo urged hospitals not to compromise on the quality of healthcare delivery, emphasising that maintaining high standards is crucial for effective healthcare systems.

Calling for a change in policy regime, Dr. Tamaklo advocated for collaborative efforts between the government and private health facilities. He proposed developing a policy framework that creates a fair and enabling environment for both sectors, stressing the need for public and private hospitals to operate on a level playing field.

According to Dr. Tamaklo, this approach would involve public hospitals not being cheaper to run, thereby allowing for the right investments to ensure a robust and quality healthcare system for the nation.

About Dr. Elikem Tamaklo

Dr. Elikem Tamaklo is the Managing Director of Nyaho Medical Centre, a leading healthcare provider in Ghana and the first private Group Medical Practice in the country.

He has held this position since 2015 and during this time, has led the digital transformation of the Hospital, integrating services, equipment and infrastructure through an integrated Hospital Information System centered around patients and their families.

Dr. Elikem Tamaklo has won many awards including the Young Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2016 Ghana Entrepreneurs Awards and the Young Business Leader award at the 8th edition of the All-Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA) organized in Johannesburg, SA in 2018.

In 2022, Dr. Elikem Tamaklo emerged as the winner of the Man of the Year Health Award by Emy Africa as well as the 40 under 40 Health award winner by the 40 under 40 Awards.

