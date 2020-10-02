The National Youth Authority (NYA) will from October 5, 2020, begin a nationwide registration of youth-focused organisations.

The registration process will cover both existing and all newly formed youth groups.

According to the authority, this is in fulfilment of their mandate under Section (25) of the National Youth Authority Act (Act 939).

The process they say covers the community, district, regional and national levels leading to the formation of the Ghana Youth Federation as per Section 3(d) of Act 939.

“The basic purpose of the exercise is to compile an up-to-date, comprehensive and reliable database of these organisations to ensure purposeful and more effective coordination of youth development and empowerment interventions and to effectively regulate the youth sector,” the authority said in a statement.

They noted this database will reflect the prevailing conditions of the youth will also provide the Authority with a unique opportunity to meaningfully engage them to drive overall national development goals.

Consequently, all youth-focused organisations including adventure, disability and gender-based, governance inspired, religious/faith based, settlement and/or community development, health-based, students and youth networks are hereby mandated to contact the nearest district, regional and national directorates of the Authority to fulfil this legislative requirement.