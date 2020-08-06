The National Youth Authority has condemned the bad behaviour exhibited by some of the students writing the ongoing West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination.

In a statement signed by the Authority’s Chief Executive Officer, Sylvester Tetteh,on Thursday, the Authority admonished the students noting that the governent had made a considerable investment in their future, thus, they must effectively utilised it.

“Candidates should be appreciative of the noble gestures of government to afford them a brighter future and remain focused on their studies, be committed to the values of humility, patience, discipline and soberness and to eschew all manner of negative conducts that do not inure to their wellbeing and development.

“They shouldn’t be intimidated but be assured of the fact that as they stay committed to their studies, they’ll surely come out with flying colours,” he said.

Below is the full statement: