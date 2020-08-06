The Deputy Bono Region Minister has attributed the skirmishes that erupted at some polling stations at Banda between some military officers and prospective voters to misunderstanding.

Stevens Siaka said the inhabitants were relatively calm and the area is peaceful but misunderstanding between the army and the civilians caused the skirmishes.

The military, who were detailed to the border section of the region, stopped some people who were being bussed to register.

This generated heated argument and key among them was the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who was part of the convoy of bussed residents.

Speaking to the issues on Onua FM on Wednesday, August 5, the Deputy Bono Regional Minister told host Nana Yaw Opare “it was just misunderstanding because we are calm people.”

“We thought the Banda issue was a chieftaincy issue, but politics also reared its ugly head.”

Mr Siaka, who is also the Member of Parliament for Jaman North Constituency, said “the misunderstanding was as to who should write his name and who should not because we have the internal bussing and external bussing.”

He explained that “the external bussing are those who hail from there but live in other places so candidates bring them during registration to come and register in their various polling stations.

“Those who were resettled as a result of the Bui Dam were Ewes but they found gold and several people, including Ivory Coast came to settle there. These were not Ghanaians.”

The Deputy Minister said “they have their chiefs, assembly member, they have their chiefs and are peaceful until the discovery of gold so most of the people there are not Ghanaians.

“There are two solid economic activities that go on there, fishing and galamsey.”

Standoff between military and Asiedu Nketia

Mr Siaka explained that “it was lawlessness on the part of Asiedu Nketia to engage the military. He said they were going to give them polling station and that was wrong. We are encouraging lawlessness in Ghana.”

He said: “the military are there to protect national interest. They are there to protect lives and property. They are there to protect the borders because of Covid-19.”